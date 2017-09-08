More Politics News

Judge to rule in October on plea withdrawal in 2010 murder

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 8:49 PM

SYCAMORE, Ill.

A DeKalb County judge says she will rule next month on a man's request to withdraw his guilty plea in the 2010 death of a Northern Illinois University student.

William Curl contends he wasn't "right in the head" when he talked to police after his arrest for the murder of 18-year-old freshman Antinette Keller. Video interviews with law enforcement show Carl changed his story multiple times, leading detectives to dismiss his claims of innocence.

Curl ultimately pleaded guilty and received a 37-year prison sentence.

Curl filed a petition in 2015 asking for post-conviction relief. In May he was granted a hearing that started on Wednesday.

The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reports Judge Robbin Stuckert said Friday she will issue a written order Oct. 6 on whether Curl can take back his guilty plea to the murder.

