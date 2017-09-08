North Carolina governor trying to move old Capitol monuments

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is going ahead with trying to move three Confederate monuments from the old Capitol grounds to a Civil War site.
A Cooper Cabinet secretary formally asked the state Historical Commission on Friday to authorize their relocation to the Bentonville Battlefield, about 45 miles away from Raleigh. The commission meets Sept. 22.
A 2015 state law prevents the removal of Confederate monuments on public property without legislative approval and severely limits their relocation.
Administration Department Secretary Machelle Sanders contends in her petition the battlefield would qualify for the exception to relocate them to a site of similar prominence, honor and visibility. She says action needs to be taken to ensure their preservation.
Cooper last month called for Confederate monuments to be taken down from public property.
Comments