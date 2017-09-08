Deal with Trump, GOP retirements have Dems riding higher

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. accompanied by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks with DREAMERS who are holding a 4-day fast on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. House and Senate Democrats gather to call for Congressional Republicans to stand up to President Trump's decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals

DACA) initiative by bringing the DREAM Act for a vote on the House and Senate Floor.