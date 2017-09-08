The Latest: California water district defends funding

FILE - In this July 25, 2012, file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown waits for the start of a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., to announce plans to build a giant twin tunnel system to move water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta to farmland and cities. A new federal audit says the federal government improperly spent tens of millions of dollars on the California water project. An audit by the inspector general's office of the U.S. Interior Department says federal officials contributed the taxpayer money to Gov. Jerry Brown's plans to build two giant water tunnels. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo