Federal prison escapee for 24 years resentenced to prison

A Colombian man arrested earlier this year after being a fugitive for nearly 24 years since escaping from a federal detention center has been sentenced again to federal prison.
Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Juan Carlos Marin-Cardona was sentenced Friday by Senior U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings in Lubbock to 30 months in prison for escaping from federal custody. The sentence is in addition to the nearly six-year sentence he must serve from 1993 for his conviction on cocaine charges.
Prosecutors say Marin-Cardona went missing in November 1994 from the Eden Detention Center in Eden, Texas, about 160 miles (257.48 kilometers) northwest of Austin in November 1994. Federal marshals determined he was living in an undisclosed foreign country and he ultimately was arrested last March at a Houston airport.
