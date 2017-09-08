Burgum says diversion ruling should lead to settlement talks

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says a judge's ruling to halt construction on a Red River diversion project around the Fargo-Moorhead area should convince both sides to reach a settlement.
Burgum tells KFGO radio that delays to the $2.2 billion project add $60 million a year to the price tag and believes that should get everyone to the table to find a solution.
U.S. District Judge John Tunheim ruled Thursday that diversion backers need to obtain the necessary permits from Minnesota before the project can resume. Construction is currently under way on an inlet structure, considered the first phase of the channel.
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton said in a statement that the ruling is "excellent news for the safety and protection of Minnesotans" and it upholds the state's permitting authority.
Comments