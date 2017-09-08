More Politics News

Meetings set on Idaho plan to regulate water pollution

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 1:25 PM

BOISE, Idaho

Federal authorities are holding five public meetings around Idaho next week that's part of Idaho's plan to take over regulating pollution discharge into the state's lakes and rivers.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is accepting comments at the meetings as Idaho officials seek to shift control of permitting and enforcement aspects from federal authorities acting under the federal Clean Water Act to the state.

The public meetings are set for Monday in Idaho Falls at the Central Public Library, Tuesday in Twin Falls at the Twin Falls Public Library, Wednesday in Boise at the Boise Public Library, Thursday in Lewiston at the Lewiston Community Center, and Friday in Coeur d'Alene at the Coeur d'Alene Public Library.

The first four meetings begin with informational sessions at 4 p.m. The meeting in Coeur d'Alene starts at 2 p.m.

