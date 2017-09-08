Charges detail extensive poaching ring in Washington, Oregon

FILE - This July 15, 2012 file photo shows an adult black bear standing on its hind legs after becoming aware of a nearby human presence near Owyhigh Lake in Mount Rainier National Park. Authorities said Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 that an extensive poaching ring is responsible for slaughtering more than 100 black bears, cougars, bobcats, deer and elk in southwestern Washington state and northwestern Oregon, with many of the animals hunted with dogs and then left to rot. The Seattle Times via AP, File Aaron Lavinsky