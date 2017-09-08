APNewsBreak: US taxpayer money misused for water project

FILE- In this Oct. 2, 2009 file photo, in California's Westland Water District of the Central Valley, canals carry water to southern California. A new federal audit says the federal government improperly spent tens of millions of dollars on the California water project. An audit by the inspector general's office of the U.S. Interior Department says federal officials contributed the taxpayer money to Gov. Jerry Brown's plans to build two giant water tunnels. Russel A. Daniels, File AP Photo