APNewsBreak: $4M for tiny Wisconsin airport near golf course

FILE - This April 12, 2017 file photo, shows the 30,000-square-foot clubhouse and lodge that overlooks the Mammoth Dunes course at Sand Valley Golf Resort in Rome, Wis. Wis. A tiny airport in central Wisconsin that's seen an influx of private jets since a Republican donor's world-class golf course opened nearby would get $4 million in improvements under funding slipped into the state budget this week. The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee approved the funding after the developer of the Sand Valley Golf Resort, Michael Keiser, donated $25,000 to the state Republican Party in February. Wisconsin State Journal via AP File Barry Adams