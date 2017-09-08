More Politics News

Senators: raise ACA's "full-time" work week to 40 hours

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 12:01 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

A pair of U.S. senators is reintroducing a proposal that would change the definition of a full-time employee under the Affordable Care Act to someone who works an average of 40 hours per week.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Indiana Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly are making the proposal. They say employers across the country are cutting employees' hours due to the health care law's definition of a full-time employee.

The senators say the health care law's definition of a full-timer as someone who works an average of 30 hours per week has caused some employers to trim workers' hours to 29 or fewer. They say that's negatively impacting part-timers.

The senators say the commonly accepted definition of full-time as averaging 40 hours would better serve both workers and employers.

