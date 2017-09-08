More Politics News

Fayston man appointed to vacant seat in Vermont Legislature

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 11:59 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

A Fayston man has been appointed to fill a vacant seat in the Vermont Legislature.

The appointment of Ed Read, an independent, was announced Thursday by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

Read will fill the seat of former independent Rep. Adam Greshin, who was recently appointed by Scott to serve as the commissioner of Finance and Management.

Read, who owns a property management company, will represent the towns of Fayston, Duxbury, Moretown, Waitsfield and Warren.

Scott says Read has spent the last 27 years in the Mad River Valley and he will bring valuable experience and perspective to the Legislature.

Read says he believes his roots in the community will serve this district well.

