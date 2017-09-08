More Politics News

Marijuana to be sold in Ontario government-run stores

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 11:57 AM

TORONTO

Canada's most populous province plans to sell marijuana in as many as 150 government-run stores run after the federal government legalizes recreational pot by July.

The government says marijuana will only be sold at pot-specific stores or a government-run website. It's decided not to sell it through government-run alcohol stores.

The private marijuana dispensaries that have sprung up around the province will be illegal.

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi said Friday sale of marijuana will be restricted to those 19 and older.

Legalization would make Canada the second country to have nationwide legalization, after Uruguay.

Each province in Canada will come up with rules for the sale of recreational pot.

