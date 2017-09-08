More Politics News

Man pleads guilty; tried to hide evidence in cop killings

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 12:03 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

A Mississippi man who was present when two police officers were killed in 2015 has pleaded guilty to "hindering prosecution."

Mississippi news outlets report that Cornelius Clark entered the plea Friday in Hattiesburg.

Clark was in a car with Marvin Banks when Banks shot and killed Hattiesburg officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate during a traffic stop on May 9, 2015. The shooting was recorded by a police dashboard camera.

Authorities said he tried to dispose of a shirt he was wearing when the shootings occurred to keep from being recognized as police searched for suspects. He was sentenced to serve two years on house arrest, followed by three years of supervised release.

Banks died in prison in 2015. An autopsy determined the cause was heart disease.

