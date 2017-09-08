Rep. Young apologizes for irate retort to female colleague

In this Oct. 17, 2016 photo, Rep. Don Young, R-Ak., speaks to reporters in Anchorage, Alaska. Young has apologized after he lashed out at freshman lawmaker, Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, during a House floor debate, saying she “doesn’t know a damn thing what she’s talking about.” Young, 84, a Republican in his 23rd term as Alaska’s sole House member, was offering an amendment about wildlife management on national preserves in his state when Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., spoke in opposition. Mark Thiessen AP Photo