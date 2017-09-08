Jury trial in northern Idaho police killing starts Monday

A man charged with first-degree murder following the killing of a northern Idaho police officer has pleaded guilty to two other felonies ahead of the murder trial that starts Monday.
The Coeur d'Alene Press reports (http://bit.ly/2b87j3X) that 29-year-old Jonathan Renfro on Thursday pleaded guilty to grand theft and eluding a law enforcement officer.
Renfro is charged with murder in connection with the May 2015 shooting death of Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore.
Prosecutors say the handgun Renfro used to shoot Moore was stolen, leading to the grand theft charge. Prosecutors also say Renfro took Moore's patrol vehicle and eluded law enforcement.
First District Court Judge Lansing Haynes ruled that a black face mask prosecutors say proves Renfro was up to no good can be used in Renfro's trial.
