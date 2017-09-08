More Politics News

Carly Fiorina takes a pass on Senate race in Virginia

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 10:43 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Former Republican presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina says she won't run for a U.S. Senate seat in Virginia next year.

Fiorina announced her decision in media outlets Friday, saying she was not ruling out a future run for office.

The former Hewlett-Packard chief executive ran unsuccessfully for president last year and lost a 2010 Senate bid in California.

Fiorina is one of several Republicans who have expressed interest in running against incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who will be seeking a second term. They include former Gov. Jim Gilmore and conservative commentator Laura Ingraham.

Corey Stewart, a former state campaign chairman for President Donald Trump who narrowly lost the GOP primary for governor this year, is the only Republican to have announced a candidacy.

