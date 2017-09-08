More Politics News

Former North Carolina police officer faces 2nd DWI charge

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 9:53 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

A former North Carolina police officer faces his second driving while intoxicated charge in a year and a half.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that 31-year-old Taylor D. Hurst of Rolesville was arrested last week in Pender County on several charges, including DWI, impersonating a police officer, failure to stop for police and failure to maintain lane control.

Hurst was arrested Feb. 2, 2016, in Wake County on charged of DWI, and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol. Hurst was with the Raleigh Police Department but was off-duty when the earlier arrest occurred. .

Police spokeswoman Donna-maria Harris said Thursday that Hurst retired from the department in March of last year.

It was not known if he has an attorney for the new charge.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video