More Politics News

Turkey: Germans initially denied visit make it to NATO base

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 8:59 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's state-run news agency says a delegation of German lawmakers has arrived at a NATO air base in central Turkey to visit German troops stationed there.

Amid souring relations between the two countries, Turkey initially blocked the lawmakers' request to visit German troops at the base in the city of Konya. Turkey later agreed to allow German legislators to take part in a visit by NATO officials.

Anadolu Agency said the seven legislators, accompanied by NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller, had arrived in Konya on Friday.

The German troops are part of a NATO air surveillance mission supporting the alliance's fight against the Islamic State group.

Earlier this year, Germany moved troops from Turkey's southern Incirlik air base to Jordan over a spat concerning lawmakers' access to German troops there.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video