More Politics News

Turkish court releases pro-Kurdish lawmaker from jail

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 8:38 AM

ISTANBUL

Turkey's pro-Kurdish political party has announced the release from prison of one of their lawmakers pending a trial on terror charges.

Ayhan Bilgen, a former spokesman for the People's Democratic Party, or HDP, was released Friday, according to the party's current spokesman, Osman Baydemir.

State-run Anadolu news agency said that Bilgen is facing up to 23 years in prison for three separate crimes after being detained in January for alleged membership of a terror organization.

Following Bilgen's release, 11 HDP legislators, including the party's co-chairs Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksedag, remain in Turkish prisons, according to the HDP.

The Turkish government accuses the party of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK. The HDP denies the accusation.

Turkey and its Western allies consider the PKK a terrorist organization.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video