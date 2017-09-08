More Politics News

Germany rejects Polish demand for World War II reparations

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 8:30 AM

BERLIN

The German government says the question of paying reparations to Poland for World War II has been resolved for over 60 years and there's no reason to reopen it.

Poland's government said recently that Germany has a moral obligation to pay for the massive destruction of many towns and cities by the Nazi war machine.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman told reporters on Friday that while Germany "stands by its responsibility for WWII" it has already paid reparations to Poland in the past.

Steffen Seibert said Germany also considers Poland's relinquishment of further reparations in 1953, 1970 and 2004 to be legally binding.

Seibert said that "in our view this question has been completely resolved legally and politically."

He added that Germany is grateful for its current good relations with Poland.

