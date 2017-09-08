Nobel institute: Myanmar leader can't be stripped of prize

A Muslim man displays a defaced poster of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally against the persecution of Rohingya Muslims outside Myanmar Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Dozens of Muslims staged the rally condemning violence in Myanmar against its Rohingya minority. Writings on the poster read: "Perpetrator of crimes against humanity." Tatan Syuflana AP Photo