More Politics News

Symposium to honor journalist who saved artists from Nazis

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 6:51 AM

NEW YORK

Authors and art experts will participate in a weekend symposium commemorating a little-known New York City journalist credited with saving scores of writers and modern artists from the Nazis during World War II.

The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2wN4VvP ) Varian Fry was 32 when he volunteered to go to France in August 1940 in an attempt to help some of the world's most famous artists escape from Nazi-occupied France.

By the time he returned to the U.S. a year later, Fry's covert rescue operation had helped some 2,000 people slip out of France. Among them were scores of prominent artists such as Marc Chagall and Max Ernst and intellectuals such as anti-fascist writer Andre Breton.

Fry died in 1967 and is buried at Brooklyn's historic Green-Wood Cemetery , where Saturday afternoon's symposium is being held.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video