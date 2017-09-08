The Latest: Turkey's president pledges more aid for Rohingya

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, file photo, Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority refugees walk after crossing the Bangladeshi border near Cox Bazar's Kanjopara area Bangladesh. The U.N. refugee agency is reporting a surge in the number of Rohingya Muslims who have crossed into Bangladesh from Myanmar, with an estimated 270,000 arriving in the last two weeks. Bernat Armangue, File AP Photo