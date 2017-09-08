More Politics News

Judge rejects proposed pleas in case of former officer

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 5:34 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

A Vermont judge has rejected two attempted plea deals for a former police officer accused of lying in an affidavit.

Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Lopez, a former Burlington police officer, instead pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of lying to police. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2f86LOD ) he is due back in court on Oct. 18.

Lopez resigned in February after officials say they suspected he lied in an affidavit concerning a traffic stop. Lopez wrote that he smelled marijuana from a stopped car, but body camera footage appears to show him telling another officer he didn't smell anything.

Lopez maintains the suspected lie was a drafting error.

The charges against the man Lopez stopped were eventually dismissed, and he received a settlement of $100,000 from the city.

