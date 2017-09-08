The Latest: France wants to put more pressure on North Korea

Protesters shout slogans during a rally against the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Dozens of people were injured in clashes between South Korean protesters and police Thursday as the U.S. military added more launchers to the high-tech missile-defense system it installed in a southern town to better cope with North Korean threats. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo