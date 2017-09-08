Viktor Orban: EU court ruling opens door to 'mixed culture'

Migrants celebrate on the deck of the Spanish NGO ProActiva Open Arms vessel as they wait to reach the Italian coast a day after being rescued off the Libyan coast on the Mediterranean Sea, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. While the number of Europe-bound migrants rescued on the main Mediterranean Sea route has dropped off dramatically this summer, hundreds are still risking their lives in hopes of reaching Italy — and still being plucked to safety. Bram Janssen AP Photo