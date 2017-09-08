Donald Trump Jr. fled father's name before embracing it

FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of The Trump Organization, discusses the expansion of Trump hotels in New York. Donald Trump Jr. has been in the public eye since becoming the first-born child of a magnate, but the flashes of him were fleeting _ a boy caught in his parents’ messy divorce, a 20-something accessory on a reality show, a hunter in gory photos with exotic prey. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo