Appeals court: Grandparents not part of Trump's travel ban

FILE - In this May 15, 2017 file photo, protesters wave signs and chant during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the United States under the president's travel ban, saying grandparents, cousins and similarly close relations of people in the U.S. should not be prevented from coming to the country. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo