More Politics News

UF: White nationalist speaking event could be Oct. 19

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 2:30 AM

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

The University of Florida says it has set Oct. 19 as a tentative date for a speaking event featuring white nationalist Richard Spencer.

UF released a statement Thursday saying school officials would begin their regular protocols for evaluating the risks and associated costs.

The statement points out that the university will not be affiliated with the event in any way, but as a public institution, UF is legally obligated to allow the expression of many viewpoints by external groups, such as Spencer's National Policy Institute.

The university last month denied the group's request to hold an event on Sept. 12, citing recent violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. UF President W. Kent Fuchs said at the time that the First Amendment doesn't require risking imminent violence to students.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video