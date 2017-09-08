More Politics News

New solicitor says police reform is his top priority

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 2:20 AM

BALTIMORE

Baltimore's new solicitor says his top priority is to implement mandated reforms to the city's police department.

Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis said at a news conference Wednesday that it would be his failure if his office has not reformed the police department in two to three years.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Department of Justice launched a civil rights investigation of the city after Freddie Gray died in a police van in 2015. Investigators found that Baltimore police routinely violated constitutional rights, and the city agreed to fix the issues. Selecting an independent monitor to oversee reforms will be the next major step.

Davis is a Baltimore native and served as a judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals before being sworn in last week.

