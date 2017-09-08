More Politics News

Ohio Air Force base to house planes sheltering from Irma

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 12:25 AM

DAYTON, Ohio

An Ohio Air Force base is providing shelter for military aircraft leaving the south because of Hurricane Irma.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton says at least 20 planes are expected to land at the base between 10 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Friday.

The base says the planes include six F-15s from the 125th Fighter Wing out of Jacksonville, Florida, Air National Guard Base and eight P-8s and six P-3s from the Patrol Squadron Thirty out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

The base says it's also expecting three C-17s from the 437th Airlift Wing at Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

View More Video