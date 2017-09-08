Health group giving Maine firm grant for heart attack work

One of the National Institutes of Health is awarding more than $750,000 to a Bar Harbor bioscience firm to help with research about healing the damage caused by heart attacks.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute is awarding the small business innovation research grant to Novo Biosciences. The senators say the money will help with research about new treatments for healing damaged heart tissue.
Novo Biosciences is a spinoff company of MDI Biological Laboratory. The senators say it specializes in research on regenerative medicine.
