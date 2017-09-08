More Politics News

Federal government awarding $2.6 million to 2 NY airports

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 12:13 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Two upstate New York airports are getting more than $2.6 million in federal grants.

Sidney Municipal Airport in Delaware County will receive $1.8 million and Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport in Tompkins County is being awarded $870,000.

The infrastructure funding from the Federal Aviation Administration will go to construct a new taxiway at Sidney Regional Airport. The Ithaca grant will be used to build a new passenger boarding bridge.

The money comes from the Airport and Airway Trust Fund, which is supported in part by user fees and fuel taxes.

U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the airport grants on Thursday.

