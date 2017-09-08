More Politics News

Former University at Buffalo administrators guilty in theft

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 12:08 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Two former University at Buffalo administrators have pleaded guilty to stealing more than $330,000 from university-related accounts.

As part of his plea Thursday, Dennis Black, who resigned last year as a UB vice president, will pay back New York state $320,000, along with $22,000 in back taxes.

Andrea Costantino, who worked for Black as campus living director, will pay back nearly $15,000.

State officials say Black diverted money from an account administered by the not-for-profit corporation that operates UB's food services and bookstores. They say he used the money for things like trips and concert tickets.

Authorities say Costantino bought a treadmill and made a donation to enter the Boston Marathon.

Black faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. Costantino could get up to four years.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video