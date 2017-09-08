Former University at Buffalo administrators guilty in theft

Two former University at Buffalo administrators have pleaded guilty to stealing more than $330,000 from university-related accounts.
As part of his plea Thursday, Dennis Black, who resigned last year as a UB vice president, will pay back New York state $320,000, along with $22,000 in back taxes.
Andrea Costantino, who worked for Black as campus living director, will pay back nearly $15,000.
State officials say Black diverted money from an account administered by the not-for-profit corporation that operates UB's food services and bookstores. They say he used the money for things like trips and concert tickets.
Authorities say Costantino bought a treadmill and made a donation to enter the Boston Marathon.
Black faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. Costantino could get up to four years.
