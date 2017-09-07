More Politics News

Kentucky lawyer Jennings nominated to federal bench seat

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 7:32 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

President Donald Trump has nominated a Kentucky lawyer to a seat on the federal bench.

The White House said Rebecca Grady Jennings was nominated Thursday to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.

Jennings is a director at the law firm Middleton Reutlinger in Louisville and chairs the firm's litigation practice.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said Jennings is a strong nominee and he looks forward to the Senate confirming the nomination.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video