Kentucky lawyer Jennings nominated to federal bench seat

President Donald Trump has nominated a Kentucky lawyer to a seat on the federal bench.
The White House said Rebecca Grady Jennings was nominated Thursday to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.
Jennings is a director at the law firm Middleton Reutlinger in Louisville and chairs the firm's litigation practice.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said Jennings is a strong nominee and he looks forward to the Senate confirming the nomination.
