Georgia mayor indicted on 66 counts, including tax evasion

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 7:26 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.

The mayor of a Georgia city has been indicted on 66 counts, including tax evasion and theft.

A Gwinnett County grand jury handed up the indictment Thursday against Snellville Mayor Tom Witts.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 65 of the counts are felonies. Some accuse Witts of lying on official documents about owing taxes when he ran for both city council and mayor; improperly allowing his business to perform work for the city and using campaign funds for personal expenses including buying a Caribbean cruise, airline tickets and a six-month subscription to a porn site.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter says he's never seen anything like this sort of "broad array of entitlement."

Witts, who's been mayor since 2015, says he hasn't seen the indictment and denies the charges.

