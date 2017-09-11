Second-hand store a big help for people in Pierpont

On a quiet, curb-less street in the sleepy town of Pierpont, a large but simple sign is an open welcome to those who are on a budget, down on their luck or just masters of frugality.
Michele Riedl calls God's Helping Hands a free clothing store. But that's a humble take on the outpouring of support Riedl has shown Pierpont and surrounding communities. The idea was picked up from a similar venture she was involved in when previously living in Watertown.
"Everything donated to us is given free," Riedl said by phone. "By the grace of God, I'm able to do this. My husband (Dan), when I told him what I wanted to do, he thought I was nuts. I had an extra room, his train store was set up in that room. I was feeling really down at the time. He went in there, packed it all away and said, 'Here's your store.' Then he built on another addition and, a year later, another addition."
Riedl tells the story of a mother of four who'd fled from an abusive boyfriend with little to nothing.
"We clothed those four kids," Riedl said. "I cried. I'm so glad I was able to be here for them. I don't care if even one person stops in, that's why we're here."
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment.
The store gets by on donations and a lot of support from the congregation at Rose Hill Evangelical Free Church in Langford, of which the Riedls are members. But it's not just clothing and household goods they offer to help folks get by.
"We do (a) Heart of Christmas Giving Tree. It's kind of like Salvation Army Angel Tree. That's for local kids in a 20-mile radius of Pierpont," Riedl said. "And we just got done (with) 56 book bags with Rose Hill Church. I have kids that go to Webster, Groton, Britton, Langford. They are all area kids and I know each and every one that I do."
The "tree" is only symbolic because Riedl actually just takes envelopes, puts needs for the kids in them and drops them at Rose Hill where they are picked up and taken care of by generous parishioners.
Riedl has a couple part-time helpers but is careful about who she employs since the store is attached to her house.
She also picks up and drops off items, when necessary.
"I have a doctor, and when she moved I made nine trips to her house. I go through this stuff very carefully," Riedl said. "If there's a a rip, stain or otherwise it goes in the garbage."
She's also the person folks call when they are looking for a particular item. More often than not, she can make a few calls and find what's sought.
Since the store opened six years ago, Riedl said its mission has been successful. She refuses to let a painful physical ailment keep her from continuing the work.
"I have lymphedema, elephantiasis," she said.
The illness causes a lot of swelling in her legs.
"It's hard for me to get around but, you know, that store is what keeps me going," Riedl said.
