No contest plea in coconut pie attack on California mayor

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 6:00 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A man accused of hitting Sacramento, California, mayor Kevin Johnson in the face with a coconut cream pie has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2xeW0F8 ) that local activist Sean Thompson was sentenced Thursday two days' time already served in jail after prosecutors agreed to the lesser charge. He had been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

Sacramento County prosecutors initially charged Thompson with felony assault after the pie attack at a charity event a year ago. Johnson responded by punching Thompson.

A judge declared a mistrial on the felony charge after jurors could not reach a verdict.

Thompson's attorneys had subpoenaed Johnson and threatened to bring up old allegations against Johnson, who is no longer mayor.

