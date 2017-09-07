FILE- In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo newly elected Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has a conversation in his city hall office in Fall River, Mass. Correia, who launched a smartphone app, has confirmed he’s the subject of a federal investigation. The Herald News reports Democratic that Correia says the investigation is being conducted by the FBI and the Department of Housing and Urban Development and a federal grand jury has been convened regarding his startup app company.
FILE- In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo newly elected Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has a conversation in his city hall office in Fall River, Mass. Correia, who launched a smartphone app, has confirmed he’s the subject of a federal investigation. The Herald News reports Democratic that Correia says the investigation is being conducted by the FBI and the Department of Housing and Urban Development and a federal grand jury has been convened regarding his startup app company. Stephan Savoia, File AP Photo
FILE- In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo newly elected Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has a conversation in his city hall office in Fall River, Mass. Correia, who launched a smartphone app, has confirmed he’s the subject of a federal investigation. The Herald News reports Democratic that Correia says the investigation is being conducted by the FBI and the Department of Housing and Urban Development and a federal grand jury has been convened regarding his startup app company. Stephan Savoia, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Mayor who launched phone app says FBI is investigating him

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 5:43 PM

FALL RIVER, Mass.

A Massachusetts mayor who launched a smartphone app has confirmed he's the subject of a federal investigation.

The Herald News reports Democratic Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia II says the investigation is being conducted by the FBI and the Department of Housing and Urban Development and a federal grand jury has been convened regarding his startup app company.

Correia denied for months that he was being investigated.

Correia launched a smartphone application called SnoOwl. He acknowledges investors he worked with didn't make their money back. However, he says the goal was not to generate significant revenue but to sell the app to a major company.

The mayor says he didn't do anything wrong and denies accusations he defrauded anyone. He says the investigation was brought on by political opponents.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video