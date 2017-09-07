Mayor who launched phone app says FBI is investigating him

FILE- In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo newly elected Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has a conversation in his city hall office in Fall River, Mass. Correia, who launched a smartphone app, has confirmed he’s the subject of a federal investigation. The Herald News reports Democratic that Correia says the investigation is being conducted by the FBI and the Department of Housing and Urban Development and a federal grand jury has been convened regarding his startup app company. Stephan Savoia, File AP Photo