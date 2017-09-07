New Mexico governor looking to appeal ruling on vetoed bills

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is asking for time to appeal a ruling overturning vetoes on bills before they become law.
The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2wM2avE ) a district court judge had overturned the governor's 10 vetoes last month and ruled that Martinez did not follow the proper constitutional procedures when she vetoed the bills. Martinez says she plans to appeal the ruling before Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver can chapter the bills into law. Martinez's lawyers say if the bills are enacted before the appeal, some would release "chain of events" that would be difficult to undo.
The Secretary of State's Office has said it will wait for legal direction before it enacts the 10 bills. Legislators have until Friday to file a response to Martinez's latest motion.
