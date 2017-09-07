Daughters help sign 'Judy's Law' for woman set ablaze by ex

Madison Malinowski, 10, helps Ohio Gov. John Kasich sign "Judy's Law," named for her mother, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Before her death, 33-year-old Judy Malinowski was hospitalized for nearly two years after her ex-boyfriend doused her with gasoline and set her on fire in August 2015. The law adds six years to prison terms for crimes that maim or disfigure victims. Julie Carr Smyth AP Photo