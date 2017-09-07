More Politics News

St. Louis, Kansas City plan to bid for Amazon headquarters

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 4:25 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Officials in St. Louis and Kansas City are promising their cities will make strong bids in the competition over a second headquarters for Amazon.

The e-commerce company said Thursday that it's opening up requests for proposals for the $5 billion construction project that could bring up to 50,000 jobs to the winning city.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city has already started putting together a team to make a competitive proposal. St. Clair County also plans to submit its own bid.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James and the Kansas City Area Development Council said they also plan to put together a competitive bid, while working with several regional partners.

Cities have until Oct. 19 to apply and a final decision is expected next year.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video