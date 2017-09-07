Navy says tight budget, stress on fleet don't excuse crashes

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, damage is visible as the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain steers towards Changi naval base in Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC. Adm. William Moran, the vice chief of naval operations, told a congressional oversight panel Sept. 7, that the hectic pace of military operations and a constrained military budget don’t excuse two warship accidents in the Pacific region that killed 17 American sailors and led the sea-going service to order a broad investigation into its performance and readiness. U.S. Navy via AP, File Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton