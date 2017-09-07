Watchdog agency: US nuclear dump running out of room

FILE - In this on March 6, 2014 file photo, empty nuclear waste shipping containers sit in front of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, N.M. A government watchdog agency says the United States' only underground repository for nuclear waste doesn't have enough space for the radioactive debris left over from decades of bomb-making and nuclear research, much less tons of surplus weapons-grade plutonium. The U.S. Government Accountability Office found that officials with the U.S. Energy Department have not analyzed or planned for expanding the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southern New Mexico and that regulatory approval for doing so would take years. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo