More Politics News

Chicago among cities vying for 2nd Amazon headquarters

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 2:48 PM

CHICAGO

A spokesman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Chicago plans to pursue Amazon's second headquarters.

Amazon on Thursday announced that it's hunting for a second home outside Seattle. The company said it will spend more than $5 billion to house as many as 50,000 employees.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Emanuel spokesman Grant Klinzman says the mayor has spoken with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about choosing Chicago for the site. Klinzman says Chicago plans to respond to Amazon's request for proposals.

Bezos says the company plans to stay in its sprawling Seattle headquarters and the new space will be "a full equal" of its current home.

Cities and states have a little more than a month to apply and the company said it will make a final decision next year.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video