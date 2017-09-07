Housing initiatives headed to Portland ballot in November

The City Council in Maine's largest city has voted to put a pair of housing and development measures on the November ballot.
The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2xRs279 ) reports that the council voted Thursday to put the initiatives on the ballot. One initiative is aimed at curbing Portland's rising rents and the other would give local residents more voice in rezoning efforts.
The city is experiencing a development boom and a demand for housing. Developers sometimes seek zoning changes from City Hall so they can build taller buildings, and they are often granted. That has spurred some residents to want more control over rezoning.
The rent control initiative would limit increases in rent to the rate of inflation plus any property tax increases for some landlords.
