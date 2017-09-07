Lawrence airport to get $1.8M wildlife fence

The City of Lawrence is preparing to install a $1.8 million fence around its airport to stop large animals from interfering with takeoffs and landings.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports the City Commission awarded the contract to Amerifence Corp. on Tuesday for the fence that'll surround the Lawrence Municipal Airport.
The commission says 90 percent of the project will be paid for by a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The city's $180,000 share will be paid for by airport reserves.
Plans for the 10-foot-high fence indicate it'll be just over five miles long, with six access gates and two pedestrian gates.
City officials say that though there haven't been any collisions with animals thus far, animals on the airport's runways have created safety concerns.
Construction will begin in October.
