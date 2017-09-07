Vermont tax department looks to collect use tax from 20,000

In a new revenue effort, the Vermont Department of Taxes is seeking taxes from online and out-of-state purchases that weren't paid.
The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2eL64Kz ) the department sent letters to about 20,000 Vermont residents requesting they review their tax returns and purchasing habits. The agency is starting a new initiative to collect the 6 percent use tax. Department Commissioner Kaj Samsom says only 10 percent of state returns include use tax payments.
Officials say Vermont income taxpayers can determine how much use tax they owe by reviewing receipts or paying an income-based estimate.
According to the Joint Fiscal Office, around $1.8 million is expected to be raised by the use tax initiative. Lawmakers have tasked the department with increasing overall tax collections by $3.2 million this year.
