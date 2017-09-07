More Politics News

Vermont US judge to retire, Brattleboro courthouse to close

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 11:56 AM

BRATTLEBORO, Vt.

The federal court in Brattleboro is going to close at the end of the month when one of Vermont's federal court judges goes on inactive status.

Senior Federal Judge J. Garvan Murtha will stop hearing all criminal and civil cases, although he does plan to continue to serve on some court committees.

The Brattleboro courthouse where Murtha, now 76, has sat since 1995 will close on Sept. 29. The closure will not affect the post office located in the same building.

The federal courts in Vermont have been asked to reduce spending by 3 percent. Court Clerk Jeff Eaton says the move will be the Vermont courts' contribution to those savings.

Vermont Chief Judge Christina Reiss says Murtha has been a wonderful judge who will be missed.

